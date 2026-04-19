Big scam in Agrawal Sammelan? President Gopal Sharan Garg accused of embezzling crores and silver

Serious allegations have been made against Gopal Sharan Garg, the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Agrawal Sammelan. He has been accused of embezzling crores of rupees in cash, and hundreds of kilograms of silver received as donations, along with attempting to grab land worth billions. These allegations against the Haryana-based organisation’s president have been made by Satyanarayan Mittal, a lifetime member of the Agrawal Sammelan, who has presented several documents in support. According to the claims, Garg prioritised personal gain over the interests of the organization and the community.

The organisation has members from across India, including states like Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Assam, West Bengal, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, comprising businessmen and members of the Agrawal community.

According to the allegations, large amounts of cash and hundreds of kilograms of silver donated to the organisation were misappropriated. It is also claimed that Garg unlawfully extended his tenure as president, appointed relatives to key positions, and conducted an unauthorised meeting. He is further accused of altering the organisation’s constitution to maintain control.

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Satyanarayan Mittal, a resident of Raipur and a former office-bearer of the organisation, has alleged that Garg not only continued his tenure illegally but also committed major financial irregularities in handling donations received from across the country.

Mittal presented documents showing that donations were collected in the name of travel and for building a temple in Agroha. Contributions ranged from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 11 lakh from individuals across the country. However, these funds were allegedly not reflected in the organisation’s official accounts. Receipts were issued, but the money was reportedly transferred through hawala channels.

According to Mittal, Rs 75 lakh was once sent via hawala from Assam alone. Donations of silver were also collected for temple idols and construction. Receipts indicate that individuals donated between 3 to 5 kilograms of silver each.

Around 197 kilograms of silver was reportedly collected, but it does not appear in official records. It is alleged that a large portion of this silver was sold and the proceeds routed through hawala transactions.

The accusations further state that Garg misled members of the Agrawal community across the country, collected large sums of money and jewelry in the name of the organisation, and misappropriated them. He is also accused of announcing an illegal election without clarity on the election officer or voting rights, and of excluding many office-bearers from voting to maintain control.

Mittal claims that he had sought answers from Garg on multiple issues in 2024 and sent reminders, but received no response. He is now preparing to approach the court in July-August this year.

It is believed that a formal investigation could bring the truth to light.