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'Big schemes pointless if women's safety can't be ensured': Priyanka Gandhi on Jamui case

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the alleged molestation of a minor girl in Bihar’s Jamui and called for stronger measures to ensure women’s safety, as police arrested the prime accused and four others in the case.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 03:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 03:46 PM IST
'Big schemes pointless if women's safety can't be ensured': Priyanka Gandhi on Jamui case
Image Credit: IANS

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'Big schemes pointless if women's safety can't be ensured': Priyanka Gandhi on Jamui case
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