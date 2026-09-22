Condemning the Bihar student's molestation case, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the Centre and the state governments must find effective ways to ensure women’s safety amid the rise in crimes against women.
Speaking to reporters in Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi said, "It's horrible, and crimes against women are increasing. Crimes against women are just increasing. It's become unsafe for women. It was always unsafe; it has just become more and more increasingly violent towards women."
"I think there's no point talking about big schemes and programmes if we can't even ensure the safety of women on our streets. So it's really something that all of us need to think about. Wherever there are state governments, and especially the central government, they need to think about how they are going to ensure that women feel safe," she added.
Her remarks came after the molestation of a minor girl in Jamui sent shockwaves across Bihar and beyond.
The incident took place late Saturday evening in the Madwa Pahar area of Jamui district, where a group of youths allegedly stopped and molested a minor girl student while she was returning from the area. According to the FIR, a male student accompanying her was also allegedly assaulted.
The incident came to light after a video purportedly showing the incident began circulating on social media on Sunday evening. Following this, the district administration contacted the victim’s family and registered a case.
Jamui Police have arrested Nandan Yadav, the alleged prime accused in the molestation and harassment of a minor girl student, after he was injured in the leg during a police encounter, officials said on Tuesday. He has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.
Investigators identified Yadav through a viral video of the incident. Police said he was the youth seen wearing a red gamchha in the footage that surfaced on social media.
Police have also arrested Ramashish Chaudhary, who is accused of circulating the video online. With the latest arrests, five people have been taken into custody in connection with the case so far, including three juveniles.
Additionally, police said FIRs have been registered against operators of 120 social media profiles across multiple platforms for alleged violations related to the circulation of the content. They said that the individuals are accused of sharing the video or disclosing information that could reveal the identity of the minor victim.
With IANS inputs...
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