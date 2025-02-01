Advertisement
DELHI ELECTIONS 2025

Big Setback For AAP As Resigned MLAs Join BJP Ahead Of Delhi Polls

A big shock for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as MLAs who had resigned from the party joined the BJP in the presence of Delhi BJP chief Virender Sachdeva and other party leaders on Saturday, just a few days ahead of the polls.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2025, 07:40 PM IST
Big Setback For AAP As Resigned MLAs Join BJP Ahead Of Delhi Polls

The former AAP MLAs who joined the saffron party today are Bhavna Gaud, Madan Lal, Girish Soni, Rajesh Rishi, Naresh Yadav, Pawan Sharma and Rohit Mehraulia.

