Big setback for Mamata Banerjee: SC binds counting process to ECI circular, rejects TMC's additional plea

The Supreme Court on Saturday conducted its special bench hearing on a plea filed by the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party against the Calcutta High Court order rejecting its plea that challenged the deployment of only Central government and PSU (Public Sector Undertaking) employees as supervisors in the vote counting in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

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After the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) reassurance to comply with its April 13 circular, which as per the TMC’s claims also includes the deployment of State government employees along with Central government employees in the vote counting process, the Supreme Court refuses to pass any order in the matter “except to reiterate the statement submitted by the ECI’s counsel that the circular in challenge would be implemented,” according to ANI.

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Supreme Court has commenced its special bench hearing on a plea filed by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) party against Calcutta High Court order rejecting its plea that challenged the deployment of only Central government and PSU (Public Sector Undertaking) employees as… pic.twitter.com/IlUwQA4FdS — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2026

(this is a developing story)

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