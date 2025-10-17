Big Setback For Mehul Choksi As Belgian Court Orders His Extradition To India

A major setback for fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi as an Antwerp court has approved his extradition to India, ruling that his arrest by Belgian authorities on New Delhi’s request was valid. This development brings India a step closer to securing his return.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, has furnished a formal letter of assurance to the Ministry of Justice, Kingdom of Belgium, and the competent Belgian judicial authorities detailing the conditions under which Indian Businessman Mehul Choksi wanted in the Bank Fraud case, would be detained if he is extradited from Belgium to India.

The assurances, issued by the MHA and endorsed in consultation with the Government of Maharashtra and prison authorities, set out specific material, medical and procedural safeguards intended to address human rights concerns raised in extradition proceedings.

The assurances were submitted in connection with India's request for the surrender of Mehul Choksi in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case. Choksi is accused under various provisions of Indian law, including Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy), Sections 409, 420, 477A, and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act (POCA), 1988.

By detailing the specific facility, occupancy limits, medical provisions, and oversight mechanisms, the Government of India seeks to offer Belgian judicial authorities concrete and operational guarantees that Choksi's detention will conform to accepted minimum standards.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) specified Barrack No. 12 at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai as the designated facility for Choksi's detention. The letter outlines several binding guarantees to ensure humane and dignified treatment. Each detainee will be provided a minimum of three square metres of personal space, excluding furniture, in accordance with norms set by the Council of Europe's Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT). Barrack No. 12 has a maximum operating capacity of six persons, and at the time of reporting, the two identified cells were unoccupied.

(With ANI inputs)