/Big setback for Uddhav Thackeray as Lok Sabha clears merger of six rebel MPs with Shinde Sena

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has approved the merger of six rebel Shiv Sena MPs into the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, delivering a significant political setback to the Uddhav Thackeray camp ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
With the approval granted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the six MPs, Omraje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure and Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, are now officially recognised as members of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The Monsoon Session is scheduled to begin on July 20.
The six MPs, who were elected on the Shiv Sena ticket aligned with Uddhav Thackeray, had broken away from the party, formed a separate group, and later sought to merge with Shinde's faction. They had submitted a formal request to the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking recognition of the merger.
The approval also removes the threat of disqualification that had been hanging over the rebel MPs, allowing them to continue as members of the Lok Sabha under the banner of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
Reacting to the development, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde said the decision had been taken in the interest of development.
"The six MPs joined our faction to ensure development in their respective constituencies. They will receive substantial development funds," Shinde said.
The move comes after months of uncertainty over the political future of the six MPs. The Uddhav Thackeray faction had challenged their rebellion and maintained that they should lose their Lok Sabha membership.
The Thackeray camp had also written to the Lok Sabha Speaker, arguing that the party had never decided to merge with any other political organisation and continued to function as an independent party. It had urged the Speaker to hear its objections before taking a final decision.
Despite those objections, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has now formally recognised the merger and issued an official circular confirming the decision. The development strengthens the Shinde faction's presence in the Lok Sabha while dealing another setback to the Thackeray camp.
Following the ruling, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said the party would continue its legal fight.
"We will not let the matter rest and will fight the upcoming legal battle," Danve said.
The decision is expected to intensify the political contest between the rival Shiv Sena factions, with attention now turning to the Thackeray camp's legal and political response.
(With IANS inputs)
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