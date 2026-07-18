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Big setback for Uddhav Thackeray as Lok Sabha clears merger of six rebel MPs with Shinde Sena

With the approval granted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the six MPs, Omraje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure and Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, are now officially recognised as members of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The Monsoon Session is scheduled to begin on July 20.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 09:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 09:08 PM IST
Big setback for Uddhav Thackeray as Lok Sabha clears merger of six rebel MPs with Shinde Sena
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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