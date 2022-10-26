BIG Setback for Uddhav Thackeray, EC rejects TRUCKLOAD of affidavits submitted by Thackeray group

Uddhav Thackeray's group has suffered a big blow. Out of the affidavits submitted by the Thackeray group to the Election Commission, about two and a half lakh affidavits have been rejected by the Election Commission. The Election Commission has rejected two and a half lakh affidavits of the Thackeray group due to the wrong format of the affidavit. This affidavit was required to be submitted in the proper format as prescribed by the Election Commission. However, these affidavits have been rejected due to non-submission of affidavits in the prescribed format by some office bearers of Shiv Sena.

Currently, there is a dispute between the Thackeray faction and the Shinde faction over who owns the real Shiv Sena and whose symbol is the bow and arrow symbol of Shiv Sena. As both the groups have claimed the same name and symbol, the name Shiv Sena along with the symbol has been frozen by the Election Commission. Therefore, till further orders, both groups will not be able to use the name and symbol of Shiv Sena.

So now both groups are submitting affidavits to the Election Commission to prove that Shiv Sena is theirs. Against this backdrop, two truckloads of affidavits were submitted to the Election Commission by the Thackeray group. 11 lakh affidavits were submitted to the Election Commission. However, two and a half lakh affidavits have been rejected by the Election Commission due to wrong format. The remaining eight and a half lakh affidavits are valid. This decision of the Election Commission is likely to deal a big blow to the Thackeray group.