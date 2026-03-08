Big strategic move on cards? Social media abuzz with 9th UT move to secure Chicken's neck- Details

For long, Bangladesh and China have been directly or indirectly threatening to cut off the northeastern part of India by blocking the Chicken's neck - a 22km wide narrow land. Notably, activist Sharjeel Imam is facing UAPA charges for his alleged speech where he urged protestors to block the Chicken's neck. This shows that not only are the neighbours of India, but also vested interest groups within India, keeping a close eye on the strategic part of the country. However, in the past few years, the government has also made significant decisions to bolster the security of the Chicken’s neck.

Social Media Abuzz

Notably, the Indian social media is abuzz with claims that the Union Government has made a plan to transform the choke point. According to the claims, which have not been verified, Home Minister Amit Shah has revived plans to create a Union Territory by carving out some lands from Bihar and West Bengal and combining them with the Chicken’s Neck strip. However, there is no official confirmation from the government.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Big news from India's borders! Union Home Minister Amit Shah has revived plans to create India's 9th Union Territory along the Bihar-West Bengal border.



It would include 4 districts from Bihar + 2 from West Bengal, incorporating the strategic 'Chicken's Neck' (Siliguri… — Sumit Raj (@Sumitraj002) March 6, 2026

If the claim is to be believed, the Siliguri Corridor will be converted into a UT by joining lands from Bihar’s Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj, and Katihar and West Bengal’s Malda and Uttar Dinajpur. A UT will give greater control to the Centre to ensure the safety of the strategic part.

Is Govt Planning To Resolve Chicken's Neck Issue By Making A Part Of Bihar and Bangal A UT?



In Bihar, retired Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain, a respected Indian Army officer known for his experience in counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir, has been appointed as… pic.twitter.com/Zq4i3VDaiB — Hathyogi (हठयोगी) (@hathyogi31) March 6, 2026

Whip To Lok Sabha MPs

According to reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs and the NDA allies have also been informed to make sure that their MPs remain present in the House on March 10 and 11. It has been conveyed that a very important legislative business will be taken up in the House.

The Congress has also issued a whip to its members of Parliament to remain present in the house.

The BJP has issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha members, directing them to remain present in the House on March 10 and 11.



The directive stated that some “very important legislative business” will be taken up during these days.



“All members of the BJP in the Lok Sabha are… pic.twitter.com/GW7DRWZhGR — Harsh Kumar (@itsmeharsh_09) March 6, 2026

Appointment Of Governors Fuels Speculations

According to political observers, the development in Bihar and the upcoming elections in West Bengal have futher fuelled the speculations. While the Bengal poll dates are yet to be announced, the government may move swiftly to carve out a UT to secure the Silliguri Corridor. On the other hand, in Bihar, not only the Chief Minister but even the Governor has been changed.

In a surprising move, retired Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain has been appointed the Governor of Bihar. Political analysts believe that the appointment of Lt Gen Hasnain indicates a potential focus on strengthening governance and security coordination in the state, especially in districts bordering Nepal and the sensitive Seemanchal belt.

In West Bengal, RN Ravi, former Tamil Nadu governor, has been made the new Governor. Ravi is a former Indian Police Service officer of the Kerala cadre and had served as Deputy National Security Advisor as well. He is considered close to the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Both of these governors' experiences in national security and intelligence operations position them in an important role in overseeing strategically sensitive decisions.

Focus On Infra Building

The government has already been improving the infrastructure and presence of the army in the Siliguri Corridor. In February this year, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the building of new rail lines through the strategic area via highways and an underground rail link.

If Defence reports are to be believed, the Indian Armed Forces have deployed the S-400 Triumf long-range air defence system, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, and Akash missile systems, besides other strategic weapons, for securing the corridor against threats from China and Bangladesh.