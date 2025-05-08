BIG Success For Operation Sindoor: Indian Army Kills Abdul Rauf Azhar, Jaish Terrorist & IC-814 Hijack Plotter

Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Abdul Rauf Azhar, a key figure in India’s most notorious hijacking case, has been killed in Operation Sindoor, top intelligence sources confirmed on Thursday. Azhar, the younger brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar, was the mastermind behind the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 and had been on the radar of Indian intelligence agencies for decades. His elimination marks a significant milestone in India’s counter-terror operations, particularly as he was one of the most wanted individuals by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Carried out with surgical precision by Indian Armed Forces, Operation Sindoor targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Abdul Rauf Azhar was reportedly neutralized in a strike on a high-value target location believed to be a major JeM operational hub. His death is being hailed as a major blow to the Pakistan-backed terror network.

Apart from the Kandhar plan hijack, Azhar was also behind the 2001 Indian Parliament Attack, Nagrota Army Camp Attack 2003, Pulwama Attack (2019) and other cross border terror attacks.

Notably, the Indian Armed Forces killed over 100 terrorists in 'Operation Sindoor' including 10 family members of Jaish chief Masood Azhar and his four close aides.

This is a developing story.