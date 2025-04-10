Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2883978https://zeenews.india.com/india/big-success-of-pm-modi-s-diplomacy-says-hm-amit-shah-on-tahawwur-rana-s-extradition-2883978.html
NewsIndia
AMIT SHAH

'Big Success Of PM Modi’s Diplomacy,' Says HM Amit Shah On Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition

Amit Shah hailed the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused of  26/11 accused, as a major victory for PM Modi’s administration.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2025, 09:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Big Success Of PM Modi’s Diplomacy,' Says HM Amit Shah On Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition Image: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused of  26/11 accused, as a major victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration.

"Tahawwur Rana's extradition is a big success of Prime Minister Modi’s diplomacy,” Shah said.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK