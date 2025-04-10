'Big Success Of PM Modi’s Diplomacy,' Says HM Amit Shah On Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition
Amit Shah hailed the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused of 26/11 accused, as a major victory for PM Modi’s administration.
Trending Photos
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused of 26/11 accused, as a major victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration.
"Tahawwur Rana's extradition is a big success of Prime Minister Modi’s diplomacy,” Shah said.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement