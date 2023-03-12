Big Twist In Satish Kaushik Death! Police Reaches Vikas Malu's Farmhouse, Begins Probe On Murder Allegations

Satish Kaushik Death Case: In a big twist, Delhi police has taken note of allegations made by wife of Businessman Vikas Malu and started its investigation again in the matter, news agency ANI reported today.

The Delhi police has assigned an inspector-level officer from the South West district to probe the matter again. The police said that the woman in question, Sanvi Malu, will also be called by police to record her statement.

New agency ANI, quoting sources, reported that police is questioning the staff members present on the day of the party at the farmhouse. The police is also checking the entry register in the guard room.

Sanvi Malu's Allegation on Vinay Malu

Sanvi Malu has claimed that her husband allegedly killed Kaushik for Rs 15 crore which he took from the actor for investment purpose in Dubai. The woman made the claim in a complaint she lodged with the Delhi Police Commissioner`s office, alleging that Kuashik was demanding the money back which her husband didn`t want to repay.

She alleged that Kaushik was murdered with some pills which were arranged by her husband. Earlier on Saturday, a senior police officer had said that they have recovered some `medicines` from the farmhouse in Delhi where the 66-year-old actor had attended a party before his death, reportedly due to cardiac arrest.

Vinay Malu's Clarification

Vinay Malu, who is the owner of farmhouse Malu Farm, said that his wife's allegations are baseless and he only had family relations with Satish Kaushik. "I had only family relations with Satish Kaushik, I was not involved with him in any business, those who’re making these claims must prove it," Vikas Malu was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"If she (Saanvi Malu) wants to do some hype in front of media, I can do nothing about it. Police and government are there and if I am wrong then I am ready to face anything. Her allegations are wrong or else she should show proof," Malu added.