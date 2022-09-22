Big twist! UP girl seen walking NAKED in viral video wasn’t RAPED, has mental issues, says police

Moradabad: In a major twist to the Moradabad viral video incident, the UP police on Thursday claimed that the girl who was seen walking naked on the road in Moradabad was “not raped" after her medical examination was conducted. Hemant Kutiyal, SSP Moradabad, further said according to her parents, the girl has had “mental issues since childhood".

“A video is going viral on social media in which a girl is seen walking naked. Her uncle gave a complaint of sexual assault & on that basis, the Police registered the FIR. Later her parents' statements were recorded & they denied any sexual assault,” Hemant Kutiyal, SSP Moradabad, said.

UP | A video is going viral on social media in which a girl is seen walking naked. Her uncle gave a complaint of sexual assault & on that basis, Police registered the FIR. Later her parents' statements were recorded & they denied any sexual assault: Hemant Kutiyal, SSP Moradabad pic.twitter.com/PGJVZgIapL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 22, 2022

The SSP Moradabad added, “Her parents said that their daughter is having mental problems since childhood and no such incident has happened. We conducted her medical examination and found no sexual assault.”

Her parents said that their daughter is having mental problems since childhood and no such incident has happened. We conducted her medical examination and found no sexual assault: Hemant Kutiyal, SSP Moradabad September 22, 2022

The statement from the SSP Moradabad came after a disturbing 15-second long viral video of the girl walking naked on the road surfaced online and was widely shared on Wednesday.

The UP police earlier registered a case of gangrape and arrested five people in connection with the case. The police said the incident took place on September 1 in a village under the Bhojpur police station area, and they have already arrested an accused based on a complaint filed on September 7 by a family member of the victim.

"The incident occurred around a fortnight ago and an accused in the case has been sent to judicial custody. The rape was not confirmed in a medical examination of the woman. The matter is under investigation," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Moradabad range Shalabh Mathur was also quoted as saying by PTI.

However, in their statement before the magistrate, the victim and her parents later declined that she was gang-raped, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena said. It may be recalled that the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh follows a "zero tolerance policy" in incidents of crime against women.