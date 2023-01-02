The Kanjhawala girl dragging case has grabbed the Centre's attention as the union home ministry has sought a detailed report in the case. According to reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a detailed report from Delhi Police Commissioner on the Kanjhawala incident. It said that Special Commissioner in Delhi Police Shalini Singh has been asked to submit the detailed report to the MHA.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that one of the accused belonged to the BJP. It also alleged that Delhi Police did not register cases against the accused under relevant sections.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has already directed the Police Commissioner to 'strictly ensure' if there were any lapses on part of the police in the gruesome Kanjhawala incident in which a girl was killed after her scooter was hit by a car and she was dragged for 10-12 kilometres in outer part of the city. He instructed the city police chief to ensure that the accused were treated as per the law irrespective of their socio-economic position or political affiliation, LG office sources said.

They also said the Lt Governor asked the officers to see if anyone of the victim's family could be provided with a government job.

The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car and her body was dragged for around 10-12 kilometres from outer Delhi's Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala on Sunday, a senior police officer said. Five men travelling in the car have been arrested, he said.

The LG office sources said Saxena is keeping a tab on the situation on a "real-time basis" and has asked the authorities to keep him abreast of the autopsy report of the victim and its corroboration with the findings of the police investigation. The LG has also cautioned against opportunistic scavenging and urged people to work towards a more sensitive society.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called the incident a "rarest of rare" crime and urged Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to take "exemplary action" against the accused.

"It is a rarest of rare crime. I don't know where society is heading. I have learnt that the postmortem is underway, " he told reporters at a ceremony to flag off 50 electric buses.

Taking suo-moto cognisance of media reports on the death of a woman whose two-wheeler was hit by a car following which she was dragged by the car for around 7-8 km, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued summon to Delhi Police. (With agency inputs)