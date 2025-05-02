Big Update On Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Pran Pratishtha On 1st Floor From...; Over 700 Daily Passes Likely For Darshan

New Delhi: The first floor of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple is expected to be opened to the public shortly after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which is set to begin on June 3 and conclude on June 5. To recall, the previous grand consecration ceremony saw Ram Lalla placed in the sanctum sanctorum, the first floor will showcase Lord Ram in his ‘King’ form. An elaborate Ram Darbar is being arranged on this floor, featuring 18 idols, with the installation of Lord Ram likely scheduled for May 23.

Ram Mandir Construction:

Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Construction Committee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra reached Ayodhya on Friday, and inspected the undergoing construction work at the site. After the inspection, he told the media persons: “The main temple will be handed over in August or September and the Parakota in November.” Sharing further information, he said that the installation of idols has started in the Parakota and Sapta Mandirs.

“The idols of Ram Darbar will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum on 23 May. Apart from this, the idol of Laxman ji will also reach and be installed in Sheshavtar temple by 30 May,” he said.

50 Passes On First Come, First Serve Basis

Further sharing information, he said that the temple trust has laid out some restrictions for easy and comfortable darshan for pilgrims. “A total of 750 devotees will be allowed passes per day to visit Ram Darbar on the first floor of Ram Mandir. 50 passes will be issued on 'first come, first serve' basis,” he said.

Nripendra Mishra also said that except the boundary and auditorium of the Ram temple, all the construction work of the temple complex will be completed by December 2025. After the completion of the construction of Yatri Suvidha Kendra and STP being constructed by the Bhawan Nirman Samiti, they will be handed over to the Ram Mandir Trust. The main temple will be handed over in the last week of August, while the Parakota will be handed over to the Ram Mandir Trust at the end of November, he said. (Input From IANS)