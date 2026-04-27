Big upgrade for 100 Shatabdi, Jan Shatabdi trains planned - Check details

Indian Railways has announced the plans to undertake a comprehensive upgrade of Shatabdi and Jan Shatabdi train rakes. This comes as a move aimed at improving passenger experience. The focus will be on enhancing aesthetics, comfort, and overall service levels.

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In an official order, the Railway Board directed the concerned Primary Railways to carry out detailed "rake inspections" and prepare a comprehensive action plan covering.

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Among the priority areas identified for improvements are: toilet facilities, including doors, locking systems, washbasins, flushing mechanisms, and drainage. Upgrades will also cover seat upholstery and associated amenities such as charging ports, snack tables, footrests, armrests, roller blinds, and magazine holders.

The order further emphasised the need to address comfort by minimising jerks during travel, along with improvements in vestibule and gangway areas, overhead panels, and coach interiors.

Flooring inside coaches and toilets, as well as exterior aesthetics, including window glass and destination boards, are also set to be upgraded.

Lighting systems inside coaches, doorways, and washrooms will be enhanced. Meanwhile, passenger information systems (PAPIS) and CCTV infrastructure are also to be reviewed and improved.

"Zonal Railways are advised to carry out detailed audits to identify deficiencies in Shatabdi and Jan Shatabdi rakes, and prepare a short term action plan with timelines for rectification & monitoring," an official order had stated.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Hindustan Times, railways has stated that the upgradation of around 100 such services will begin soon after the plans are finalised.

Special summer trains

According to a release by the Ministry of Railways, dated April 20, 2026, Indian Railways will operate special trains during the summer season this year to address the anticipated rise in passenger demand.

"For the period from 15 April 2026 to 15 July 2026, a total of 908 summer special trains have been approved, which will operate 18,262 trips to cater to the increased travel demand," the release stated.

Out of these, 660 trains have already been notified, accounting for 11,294 trips.

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