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  • /BigBasket outlet in Pune shut down over expired food, pest infestation and cold-chain failures

BigBasket outlet in Pune shut down over expired food, pest infestation and cold-chain failures

Inspection at the Sadashiv Peth store found multiple violations under food safety regulations, prompting immediate suspension of operations.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 05:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 06:07 PM IST
BigBasket outlet in Pune shut down over expired food, pest infestation and cold-chain failures

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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