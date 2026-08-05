/‘Biggest surprise from Pakistan’: Former Defence Chief on Operation Sindoor’s biggest shock

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians. The operation targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territory, including facilities linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The strikes were followed by four days of intense military hostilities, which ended on May 10 after the two sides agreed to a ceasefire through military-level engagements between their Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs). While India targeted nine terror infrastructure sites inside Pakistan and Occupied Kashmir during the initial strike on May 6-7, the Indian Forces later attacked 11 Pakistani airbases, several radars and air defence systems.