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‘Biggest surprise from Pakistan’: Former Defence Chief on Operation Sindoor’s biggest shock

Former CDS General Chauhan revealed that India deliberately delayed its response to Pakistan’s ceasefire request. He said Indian armed forces had not even executed half of their planned strikes when the Pakistani Army reached out for ceasefire.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAkash Sinha
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 07:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 07:12 PM IST
‘Biggest surprise from Pakistan’: Former Defence Chief on Operation Sindoor’s biggest shock
Image Credit: IANS

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‘Biggest surprise from Pakistan’: Former Defence Chief on Operation Sindoor’s biggest shock
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