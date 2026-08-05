/‘Biggest surprise from Pakistan’: Former Defence Chief on Operation Sindoor’s biggest shock

Operation Sindoor has been one of India’s swift and successful military operations against Pakistan and its terror networks. India’s former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has reveled the biggest surprise that the army got from Pakistan during the operation. Speaking at an event organised by a media outlet, General Chauhan said that while Pakistan was threatening to sort India out in 48 hours, it reached out for a ceasefire within hours of issuing fresh threats.
Gen Chauhan said that the ‘biggest surprise’ he got on May 10 morning was when Pakistan reached out to India via the DGMO hotline and requested for a ceasefire. Gen Chauhan revealed that the ceasefire request from Pakistan came eight hours after Islamabad’s rhetoric of defeating India within 48 hours. The former CDS termed it the biggest surprise as India was planning more strikes against Pakistan.
“We had not even executed half of our plans," said Gen Chauhan.
The former CDS revealed that India deliberately delayed its response to Pakistan’s ceasefire request. He said Indian armed forces had not even executed half of their planned strikes when the Pakistani Army reached out for ceasefire.
According to the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), India was committed to accomplishing its military objectives before considering a ceasefire, with additional rounds of strikes already planned to reinforce that no military installation within Pakistan was beyond the operational reach of the Indian Armed Forces.
Gen. Chauhan said Pakistan had seen the impact of the Indian Air Force's strikes carried out on the night of May 9 and in the early hours of May 10, which, he said, prompted Islamabad to seek a cessation of hostilities before India intensified its operations further.
India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians. The operation targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territory, including facilities linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The strikes were followed by four days of intense military hostilities, which ended on May 10 after the two sides agreed to a ceasefire through military-level engagements between their Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs). While India targeted nine terror infrastructure sites inside Pakistan and Occupied Kashmir during the initial strike on May 6-7, the Indian Forces later attacked 11 Pakistani airbases, several radars and air defence systems.
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