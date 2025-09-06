'Bihar And Bidis' Post Row: After Apology, Congress To Revamp Kerala Digital Media Cell

A controversy erupted after a social media post from the official X handle of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) compared Bihar to bidis, sparking widespread criticism. In response, KPCC President Sunny Joseph announced on Saturday that a new team would soon be formed to operate the party’s social media wing, signaling a revamp of its digital media cell.

The controversy surfaced from a now-deleted post on Kerala Congress' X handle that read, “Bidis and Bihar start from B. Cannot be considered a sin anymore.”

Soon after the post was deleted, another post came with an apology.

“We see that our jibe at Modi’s election gimmick with GST rates is being twisted. Our apologies if you felt hurt."

Digital Cell Of Kerala Congress

The digital cell of Congress was earlier led by Dr. P. Sarin, who quit the party last year to join the CPI(M) and unsuccessfully contested the Palakkad assembly bypoll.

After Sarin left, the post was headed by two-time former Congress legislator V.T. Balram.

After the controversy began, according to IANS, Balram expressed his desire to be relieved of the post as he was not able to spend enough time as the convenor of the digital wing of the KPCC. He also said he was not even aware of such a post.

Now, the reports have surfaced suggesting that Balram has resigned from the post of the party's social media head.

Congress' Reaction To Controversy

Incidentally, soon after the controversy surfaced, KPCC working president and senior legislator A.P. Anil Kumar told IANS that it was not an official response of the party, and the general norm for those manning the social media account is that every post gets cleared officially.

Criticism From Several Parties

The episode drew sharp criticism from several NDA leaders in Bihar, while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, too, expressed his displeasure.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh led the charge, saying, “Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav not only insulted the Prime Minister’s mother but also leaders like Stalin, who abused Biharis, targeted the Hindu religion, and Revanth Reddy joined in too. Do they want to say that Biharis only smoke bidis? Or is their intention to demean Biharis? Every single insult will be accounted for in the days to come and the people of Bihar will give a fitting democratic reply.”

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar added, “The tweet by Kerala Congress has exposed the true face of Congress. Bihar is not a synonym for a bidi. Bihar is the land of Mahatma Buddha, the land of Goddess Sita, the land of knowledge, the land of Emperor Ashoka, the land of Sufi saints.”

