Bihar: As Politicians Shout For Votes, Homeless Cry In Silence - Over 50 Houses Lost To Ganga In 7 Days

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, several villages across the state are facing devastation due to rising floodwaters from the Ganga. Several Homes are being swept away, families are being displaced, and life has come to a complete standstill for thousands struggling to survive the crisis.

The Ganga has turned dangerously fierce across the state, breaching danger marks from Buxar to Bhagalpur. Meanwhile, all 108 gates of the Farakka Barrage opened and embankments under pressure, ten districts face an imminent flood threat.

Due to the rising floodwaters from the Ganga, villagers are facing heavy losses. In Jawaniya village under Damodarpur Panchayat in Shahpur block of Bhojpur district, the situation is alarming as people are becoming homeless. The Ganga River continues to erode land, swallowing homes and temples.

According to a report by the Times of India, approximately 50 houses have been swallowed by the river in the past seven days. In response to the heavy losses, the Bhojpur district administration has provided Rs 1.20 lakh each to 59 flood-affected people whose houses were lost to the river Ganga last year.

People Reaction

In Bhagalpur's Masadhun village, the floods have created a severe social crisis. With many homes swallowed by the Ganga, families are being torn apart.

“My brother Prashant’s wife left him and their four-year-old daughter after our house was washed away. Now, the child is being raised by her grandmother while Prashant works at a brick kiln to support the family,” Rakesh Mandal, local resident, said.

Bihar Political Situation

The state is gearing up for the Assembly elections, scheduled to take place later this year. All political parties are making promises and offering freebies to woo voters. The ruling Nitish Kumar government has increased the pension amount for women and raised the reservation for women in state jobs to 35 per cent.

In view of the upcoming elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. However, the opposition is staging protests against it.

Flood is not new to Bihar. Almost every year, during the monsoon, floods strike like a tragedy, washing away every ounce of happiness. Especially in the Koshi region of the state, villagers face a heavy loss due to floods every year.