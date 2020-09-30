हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar Assembly election 2020

BJP appoints former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis as Bihar election in-charge

The LJP has been blowing hot and cold over the issue as it is said to be unhappy over the offer being made to it by the BJP.

BJP appoints former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis as Bihar election in-charge

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly election 2020, the BJP on Wednesday appointed former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as its in-charge for the Bihar assembly election 2020, the party said in a statement.

The announcement came on a day party president J P Nadda is holding talks with state BJP leaders to discuss the three-phase polls to the 243-member state assembly, including seat-sharing arrangements with allies like the JD(U) and the LJP. The LJP has been blowing hot and cold over the issue as it is said to be unhappy over the offer being made to it by the BJP.

Live TV

For the last few weeks, Fadnavis had been participating in the party's internal meetings over the Bihar Assembly election 2020 and has even visited the state a few times. The BJP has the practice of appointing senior leaders as in-charge for state elections.

The Bihar Bihar Assembly election 2020 will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. 

Tags:
Bihar Assembly election 2020Bihar assembly electionBharatiya Janata PartyDevendra Fadnavis
Next
Story

Babri Masjid demolition: Congress dares Centre to file appeal against acquittal, says CBI court's verdict counters SC ruling
  • 62,25,763Confirmed
  • 97,497Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,34,17,386Confirmed
  • 10,02,864Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M1S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: Many big Bollywood heroes on NCB's radar in drugs case!