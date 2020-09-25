Bihar assembly election 2020: Here's the full schedule

NEW DELHI: The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India on Friday announced the much-awaited dates for that the Bihar assembly election 2020. The Election Commission of India (ECI) informed that the election in Bihar will be held three phases amid strict COVID-19 protocols.

The election in the first phase will begin from October 28, the second phase will be held on November 3 and the third phase election date will be held on November 7, said ECI. The counting for Bihar Assembly elections 2020 will be held on November 10.

Bihar Assembly election 2020 phase details:

First phase: 71 assembly constituency, 31,000 polling station

Second phase: 94 assembly constituency, 42,000 polling station

Third phase: 78 assembly constituency, 33.5 thousand polling station

The election in Bihar will be held in total of 243 constituencies.

Among the steps taken, CEC Arora said that polling time will be increased by one hour and will now be from 7 AM to 6 PM, except in areas affected by Maoist extremism.