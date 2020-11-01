हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar Assembly election 2020

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: PM Modi to address four rallies on November 1, check details here

PM Narendra Modi will address four rallies in Bihar on Sunday before the end of campaigning for second phase of voting.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: PM Modi to address four rallies on November 1, check details here

The campaigning for the second phase of Bihar assembly election us scheduled to end on Sunday (November 1) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies in the poll-bound state on Sunday. It is to be noted that the BJP-JDU alliance is currently in power in Bihar.

The prime minister is scheduled to address rallies in Chapra, Motihari, Samastipur and Bagha. PM Modi will address the first rally of the day in Chapra, which is considered the stronghold of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. 

After addressing the rally in Chapra, the prime minister will address a public meeting in Housing Board ground in Samastipur. After there, PM Modi will address a rally at at Gandhi Maidan in Motihari. He is scheduled to end the campaign trip with a rally in Bagaha.

It is to be noted that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will accompany PM Modi in Samastipur and Bagaha rallies.

Raghopur, the assembly constituency of opposition Grand Alliance chief ministerial candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Hasanpur in Samastipur from where Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is in the fray will go to vote in the second phase on November 3.

In Chapra, PM Modi is scheduled to address a rally at Airport ground. Chapra is considered the political “karmabhoomi” (place of work) of the jailed RJD president.

Former Union minister and BJP’s national spokesman Rajiv Pratap Rudy is currently the MP from Chapra.

It may be recalled that during his rallies in Bihar few days ago, the prime minister had launched an indirect attack on Tejashwi calling him “Jungle Raj ke Yuvraj” and it remains to be seen what he will say about RJD today.

During his previous rallies in Bihar, the prime minister also talked about Ayodhya and Jammu & Kashmir.

Earlier, PM Modi addressed rallies at Dehri, Gaya and Bhagalpur on October 23 before the first phase. He again visited Bihar on October 28 and addressed rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna.

Bihar Assembly election 2020
