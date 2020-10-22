Bihar Assembly Election 2020: You got many chances but you betrayed people of Bihar, RJD chief Lalu Yadav attacks CM Nitish Kumar

In a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his predecessor Lalu Prasad on Thursday (October 22) accused the JD(U) chief of betraying the people of Bihar who gave him multiple chances to run the state government.

मुख्य-मौक़ा मंत्री जी और उप मुख्य-धोखा मंत्री जी,

जनता ने बहुत दिया आपको मौक़ा

और आप ने दिया जनता को धोखा pic.twitter.com/jvFeuepwve — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) October 22, 2020

Lalu's tweet targeting CM Nitish came two days after the Bihar chief minister mocked Lalu's son and RJD's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav for promising to create 10 lakh job opportunities in the state after coming to power. CM Nitish targeted Tejashvi and asked will he get the money to give jobs to 10 lakh people from the jail or will it be done through fake notes.

CM Nitish also highlighted the misgovernance of the RJD's past government and appealed to the people not to get "misled" by their "pralobhan" (temptation). "These days many people are saying they will give this many jobs. But from where will they bring the money for the purpose? Will they bring it from the jail or will they do it through fake notes," Kumar had said.

It is to be noted that Lalu Prasad, who is also the RJD chief, is currently lodged in jail after conviction in fodder scam cases.

Addressing election rallies at Gopalganj and Siwan, CM Nitish asked, "If they can give 10 lakh jobs, will they leave the rest out? Tejashwi had recently announced that if his party-led Grand Alliance was voted to power, 10 lakh government jobs will be sanctioned in the very first cabinet meeting. Don’t get misled by this promise of jobs. We have worked hard to bring the state on the path of development. If you give us another opportunity we will work more."

The chief minister also asked the people as to how many people were provided jobs when Lalu Yadav was the chief minister of Bihar. "Our government gave more than six lakh jobs in the last five years and process is on for recruitment on 60-70 thousand more jobs. There was no road, no power…it was jungle raj," he said.