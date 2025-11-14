Bihar Assembly Election 2025: 'Pandavas will win today', Says Confident JDU Leader Neeraj Kumar

Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar on Friday expressed confidence in the "Pandavas", the five partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, winning the assembly elections.

Counting for the assembly polls started at 8 AM on Friday, alongside counting for by-elections of 8 assembly constituencies across the country. Celebrating today as the "sun of democracy rising in the country" today, the JDU leader told ANI, "The counting of votes has begun. The sun of democracy has risen in the country. The people of the state trust Nitish Kumar and the NDA."

"The people have trust in PM Modi, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha. Pandavas will win today," he said. Early trends in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections show the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead on 100 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is leading in 53 constituencies. The Jan Suraaj party has taken the lead in two seats as well, while Tejpratap Yadav is leading in Mahua as of 8:40 am.

Officials began tallying postal ballots, with the counting of EVM votes started at 8:30 am. Elaborate security arrangements are in place, with 4,372 counting tables and over 18,000 counting agents overseeing the process. Most exit polls predict a comfortable victory for the NDA, with some projecting the Mahagathbandhan to win. According to the ECI's official press note, 2,616 candidates and 12 recognised political parties participated in the two-phase polls on November 6 and 11, and none requested repolling in any constituency.

The main election contest in the Bihar elections is between the National Democratic Alliance, led by CM Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav's Mahagathbandhan. The NDA comprises parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, include Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Dipankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj made its debut in the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls.

In the 2020 election, the NDA secured a majority in the assembly and won 125 seats, with Nitish Kumar again taking oath as Chief Minister. However, in August 2022, Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with the BJP and resigned as Chief Minister, forming a government with the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.