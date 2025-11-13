Bihar Election Result 2025: Counting Date, Time, And Everything You Need To Know About The Results

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all geared up to start the counting of votes for the highly consequential Bihar Assembly Elections on Friday, November 14, 2025. Counting of votes in all 243 constituencies will begin at 8:00 AM, and trends are expected to emerge by mid-day and the final results by the evening.

The electoral outcome will decide the future of the state’s political landscape, whether the JD(U)-BJP-led NDA under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will win a new term or Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD-led INDIA alliance can make its comeback.

Highest-Ever Voter Turnout Recorded

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The two-phase election concluded its final round of polling on November 11 in a state that saw an unprecedented level of voter participation, marking an intensely contested battle.

Record Participation: Bihar’s second and final phase of voting recorded an overall 67.14% turnout of voters, a figure confirmed by the office of Bihar’s Chief Electoral Officer, Vinod Gunjiyal. This number is reported to have beaten all previous polling records within the state since 1951.

Contested Mandate: A total of 122 constituencies spread over 20 districts went to the polls, making it one of the most-watched state elections in recent times.

Exit Polls Predict NDA Majority

The exit polls were released soon after voting concluded, with most projections indicating a win for the incumbent alliance.

NDA Lead: Exit polls had uniformly projected a comfortable victory for the incumbent NDA, led by the BJP and JD(U), forecasting them a tally significantly beyond the majority mark of 122 seats in the 243-member House.

Opposition Projections: The RJD-led Opposition Mahagathbandhan, on the other hand, is expected to get 100 or less seats, failing to attain a majority.

Counting Day Details

Anticipation is very high with keywords like "Bihar election result date" and "vote counting time" reaching their peak on the search engines.

Result Announcement: The counting of votes will start, and the announcement of the trends is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM on Friday, November 14, 2025, according to the ECI official website, results.eci.gov.in.

Live Updates: The final result is expected to be declared by the evening, which would end the multi-day suspense.

ALSO READ | Delhi AQI 418 'Severe' For 2nd Day: Stubble Burning Hits 22.5% As GRAP III Curbs Continue