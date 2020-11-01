हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar Assembly election 2020

Bihar Assembly elections 2020: It's 'double yuvraj' versus NDA's double engine, says PM Modi

PM Modi blasted Grand Allaince leaders, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling them "double yuvraj" (two crown princes) and claimed their fight was with NDA's "double engine" growth. 

Bihar Assembly elections 2020: It&#039;s &#039;double yuvraj&#039; versus NDA&#039;s double engine, says PM Modi
IANS photo

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday blasted RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as "double yuvraj" (two crown princes) and claimed the fight was with the ones who stood for "jungle raj" against NDA's "double engine" growth. 

On a campaign trail in poll-bound Bihar, PM Modi touched upon several issues like Balakot air strike, Ayodhya, Article 370, Citzenship Amendment Act and the alleged anti-national slogans raised at JNU by pro-Left activists.

"One of the double 'yuvraj' had forged an alliance in Uttar Pradesh a few years ago. He criss-crossed through the state wearing a black jacket, waving at crowds. The alliance was drubbed," said Modi in a veiled freferrence to Rahul Gandhi.

Read: JP Nadda asks Rahul Gandhi to apologise for his stand on Pulwama attack, chides Tejashwi for flaying CM Nitish Kumar

"Beware, that 'yuvraj' is now in Bihar, lending his support to 'jungle raaj ke yuva yuvraaj'. On the one hand, there is development brought in by the double engine government of the NDA which has pulled Bihar out of the darkness of the lantern age," he said.

The prime minister urged the voters to support the NDA's "double engine" a term he has been using to denote the advantages of having the same coalition ruling the Centre as well as the state. 

He asked people to shun the five-party Grand Alliance "like food that has caused indigestion, vomiting and loose motions".

Addressing another rally in Samastipur, Modi said on one side of the political divide was the NDA which was committed to democracy and on the other an alliance devoted to dynastic politics. 

At his final rally in Bagaha, a remote part of West Champaran district, PM Modi also appealed to voters of all those places in other parts of the country where by-polls will be held on November 3 and for which campaign ended this evening to vote in large numbers and help the NDA achieve victory.

