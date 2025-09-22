Bihar Assembly Elections Dates 2025: Polls Likely In 3 Phases Between Nov 5 And 15

Bihar Election 2025 Dates: Bihar assembly elections are all set to take place around November and the Election Commission of India may make an official announcement in October this year. The political campaign in the state has already intensified and now, according to reports, the 243 assembly seats will go to the polls in multiple phases. The stage is being set for Bihar’s next Assembly polls, with reports indicating that voting will take place in three phases between November 5 and 15, just after Chhath Puja (October 28). The new Assembly must be in place before November 22, when the current term ends.

Election Commission Review

The Election Commission is expected to announce the official poll schedule in the first week of October. Ahead of this, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will visit Patna next week to assess preparations. The final voter list will be published on September 30.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: 'No Confusion, Almost Finalised': Tejashwi Yadav On Seat Sharing Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Polls

This year’s Special Intensive Revision exercise removed nearly 65 lakh names from the draft rolls, sparking controversy. The INDIA bloc has accused the poll body of striking off genuine voters, while the Commission maintains that the clean-up was necessary.

Political Groundwork

With the election calendar taking shape, political parties are ramping up their campaigns. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, speaking at a rally, voiced confidence that the Mahagathbandhan alliance would return to power. This time again, the political contest is likely to be between the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and the BJP-JDU-led NDA. While the JDU-led by CM Nitish Kumar is looking to retain power for yet another term, the RJD is looking to barge into power on its own after warming the opposition benches on and off in the last 10 years.

Also Read: BJP Alleges PM Modi’s Mother Was Abused At Tejashwi Yadav Rally In Bihar

Multi-Phase Tradition Continues

Bihar has a history of staggered polling. In 2020, elections were held in three phases, with results declared on November 10. The 2015 polls, meanwhile, stretched across five phases. This year too, the multi-phase format looks set to continue.