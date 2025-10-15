Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Set For Big Win In Bihar, Claims BJP Chief

Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Jaiswal on Wednesday exuded confidence that the NDA will secure an absolute two-thirds majority in the two-phased Bihar assembly polls.

He also took a dig at the Mahagathbandhan for not announcing their candidates or seat-sharing arrangement for the polls.

The polling for the 243-seat Assembly is scheduled to be held on November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14.

"All parties have discussed seat sharing and constituencies. After these discussions, each party is now announcing its candidates... We were the first to share information about our seat-sharing arrangements.

We have announced our initial list of candidates, with more to follow soon... There is no problem anywhere. Currently, I am heading to the JDU office, where we will further discuss this matter..."

"As of now, Mahagathbandhan has neither provided the correct figures about their seat sharing nor announced their candidates... NDA will win with a two-thirds majority...," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday released its first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, according to an official statement from the party.

According to the release, the list of candidates for Janata Dal (U) in the first phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections 2025 has been approved by the party's National President, Nitish Kumar.

The party approved JDU state chief Umesh Khushwaha for Mahanar, Minister for Rural Development of Bihar, Shravan Kumar for Nalanda, Sunil Kumar for Bhore (SC), among others, for the Bihar Assembly elections.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 71 candidates for the polls on Tuesday, according to an official party statement.

The ruling NDA decided its ticket distribution on Sunday. The BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (headed by Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats.

The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest six seats each.