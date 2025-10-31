Bihar, Bahubalis And Their 'Situationship' With Party, Politics And Voters

Bihar Polls 2025: Situationship, a term popular among Gen Z, finds a sharp resonance in Bihar's politics, particularly in its entanglements with ‘bahubalis’ (strongmen). With its complex caste arithmetic, the state has, for decades, returned several bahubalis to power, who, often buoyed by the support of voters from their own caste, secured electoral victories with relative ease. The model of strongmen entering the electoral arena gained prominence when Mohammad Shahabuddin won as an Independent candidate in 1990, setting the template for a new era where muscle, influence, and patronage became central to political success.

Over the years, these figures have carved niches in constituencies where their sway often outweighs party ideology. They are not merely candidates; they are power brokers, capable of mobilising votes, commanding loyalty, and influencing local governance. As the state braces for another election, these Bahubalis are staking their claim once again. Yet their relationship with both political parties and the electorate is rarely straightforward. Like a modern-day situationship, it exists in a liminal space, filled with negotiation, dependence, and mutual benefit, but never entirely secure or predictable. In this equation, each side needs the other; parties seek muscle and money, strongmen seek legitimacy, and voters seek access and protection.

Just as a situationship thrives on convenience rather than commitment, Bihar’s political landscape has normalised this uneasy alliance between law and loyalty. Every election rekindles the same bond, unstable, transactional, yet enduring.

The Age-Old Nexus Returns

The age-old nexus between politics and muscle power has once again come to the fore in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Twenty-two candidates with criminal cases are contesting across the state, facing charges ranging from murder and extortion to kidnapping and intimidation. Interestingly, nine of these strongmen are contesting on the ticket of the Grand Alliance’s largest party, the RJD.

A closer look reveals that a large number of strongmen, or members of their families, are directly in the fray. Some are out on bail, while others have found refuge in politics itself. Constituencies such as Mokama, Arwal, Ara, Siwan, Vaishali, and Gaya are once again under the spotlight, not for ideological battles but for contests between strongmen. Much like old flames returning for another round, these familiar figures continue to dominate the narrative, neither fully embraced nor entirely rejected by the political establishment.

Legacy And Influence

Mohammad Shahabuddin’s stature grew dramatically after aligning with ex-Bihar CM Lalu Prasad, serving as MP for three terms under his patronage. Shahabuddin’s influence in Siwan was such that a judge who sentenced him to life in a double murder case was transferred shortly after he secured bail in another case. His death in 2021 due to COVID-19 changed the dynamics, with his wife Hina Shah accusing the RJD of distancing itself during his incarceration. Heena Shahab subsequently contested as an Independent candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls after being denied the RJD ticket.

Party-Wise Strongman Contingent

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded the highest number of controversial candidates, with a total of nine individuals known for their strongman image. The Janata Dal (United) (JDU) has relied on influential local leaders, putting forward seven such candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also fielded candidates with criminal cases in four constituencies, though the party maintains that most of these cases are politically motivated. Meanwhile, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas LJP (R)) has nominated two candidates falling under this category.

Bahubali vs Bahubali

The Mokama assembly seat has again become the epicentre of strongman politics. Here, Anant Singh, known as "Chhote Sarkar," faces off against Veena Devi, wife of Suraj Bhan Singh. Similar contests unfold across Bihar: in Siwan, a candidate from a powerful family resurfaces; in Ara, the son of a former influential MLA enters the fray; and in Vaishali, two notorious old faces return to the electoral battlefield.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) recently reported that one in five candidates in Bihar has a criminal case against them. Of the 22 strongmen contesting, 14 face charges of murder, kidnapping, or serious violent crimes, a figure that reflects an increase in strongman influence since 2020, when 17 such candidates were in the fray.

Anant Singh: Mokama’s ‘Chhote Sarkar’

Anant Kumar Singh’s troubles began in 2019 when illegal arms were recovered from his residence, leading to charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Despite this, he won the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Mokama on an RJD ticket while in jail, securing over 65,000 votes. His sentence in 2021 disqualified him, but his wife, Neelam Devi, won the by-election, continuing their influence. In a twist, Neelam Devi cross-voted for Nitish Kumar in February 2025, while Singh, released on parole, supported JD(U) leader Lalan Singh.

Munna Shukla’s Legacy Revisited In Lalganj

Shivani Shukla, daughter of former MLA and strongman Vijay Kumar Shukla alias Munna Shukla, is contesting on an RJD ticket from Lalganj in Vaishali district. At 28, the London-returned lawyer with an LLM degree hopes to revive her father’s political legacy. Her candidature has injected new energy and controversy into the constituency. The BJP, quick to seize the moment, has fielded sitting MLA Sanjay Singh, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest between legacy and incumbency.

Among residents, however, reactions are mixed. While some see Shivani as a symbol of generational change, others recall the fear and lawlessness that once defined Lalganj under bahubali politics. Those who lived through the era of kidnappings and dacoities remain skeptical, fearing that beneath the polished image lies a return to old patterns of power.

Anand Mohan: The Rajput Strongman

In north Bihar, Anand Mohan commands the Saharsa-Supaul belt. The ex-MP, imprisoned for over 14 years for a DM lynching case, was released early under amended prison rules that allowed premature release for good behaviour. His wife, Lovely Anand, is contesting the Sheohar Lok Sabha seat for JD(U), while his son Chetan Anand has distanced himself from the RJD. Mohan’s influence over the Rajput vote and the Kosi-Mithilanchal belt remains substantial, demonstrating the enduring power of strongmen in Bihar politics.

Prominent Bahubalis And Their Seats

Among the prominent bahubalis contesting the elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded several well-known figures. These include Veena Devi from Mokama, Anita Devi from Warisaliganj, Shivani Shukla from Lalganj, Vishwanath Yadav from Belaganj, Deepu Ranawat from Message, Karanveer Singh alias Lallu Mukhiya from Barh, Reetlal Yadav from Danapur, Osama Shahab from Raghunathpur, and Chandni Singh from Baniapur.

The Janata Dal (United) (JDU) has its own lineup of strong contenders, including Anant Singh from Mokama, Dhumal Singh from Ekma, Amarendra Pandey from Kuchaikot, Radha Charan Shah from Message, Chetan Anand from Navinagar, Randhir Singh from Manjhi, and Vibha Devi from Nawada.

From the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the notable names include Aruna Devi from Warisaliganj, Kedarnath Singh from Baniapur, Vishal Prashant Pandey from Tarari, and Rakesh Ojha from Shahpur.

Meanwhile, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP(R)) has fielded Hulas Pandey from Brahmapur and Rupa Kumari from Fatuha.

A Relationship Without Closure

As Bihar heads to the polls, its tryst with bahubalis continues, a situationship neither side seems ready to end. Political parties rely on them for winnability; strongmen rely on parties for legitimacy; and voters, caught in between, oscillate between hope and helplessness.