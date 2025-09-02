Bihar Bandh On September 4: NDA Calls State-Wide Protest Over Abuses Directed At PM Modi, His Deceased Mother

Bihar Bandh News: The ruling National Democratic Alliance in Bihar has announced a state-wide shutdown on September 4 to protest against abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his deceased mother recently. PM Modi was abused by a Congress-RJD supporter during a poll campaign and the video has gone viral on social media. Now, the female workers of the NDA, including those from the BJP and the JDU, will hold a protest march in the state. The decision to call Bihar bandh comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that abuses hurled at his late mother is a disrespect for all women of the state.

PM Modi Reacts To Derogatory Remarks

Addressing people through video conferencing after inaugurating Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited, PM Modi condemned the abusive remarks directed at his late mother, saying they were an insult to all mothers, sisters, and daughters in India. "Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar... These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country," he said.



This is a developing story.