Bihar Bandh: Protesting students burn tyres, block roads over RRB-NTPC results row

New Delhi: Several protesters blocked roads in Bihar's capital Patna on Friday (January 28, 2022) over alleged irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB-NTPC) exam 2021. Many students organisations, including the All India Students Association (AISA), have called for the state-wide bandh over the issue.

Bihar: Protesters block roads in Patna in support of bandh called by various political parties over alleged discrepancies in RRB NTPC results pic.twitter.com/BKXMH3Kaxl — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Mahua Dr Mukesh Raushan, along with his supporters also took part in the protest at Ramashish Chowk as part of Bihar Bandh.

Bihar | RJD MLA from Mahua Dr Mukesh Raushan, along with his supporters protest at Ramashish Chowk as part of 'Bihar Bandh' over alleged discrepancies in RRB NTPC results pic.twitter.com/T0l69Wi5d5 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

Earlier, on Thursday, RJD asked its leaders to support the students’ unions' call for Bihar Bandh today, news agency ANI reported.

The protests started in the state after several students claimed that there were discrepancies in the RRB recruitment process. The government's decision to conduct two computer-based tests (CBT) for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) had irked thousands of students across the state who wanted a single test.

The results for CBT-I for Group-D jobs were released on January 14, shortlisting candidates for CBT-II. The protesters had claimed that this criterion for recruitment was clarified in the initial RRB notice inviting applicants. They said notice had spoken of only one exam.

Meanwhile, following the footsteps of RJD, the Congress, CPI and CPI(M) also announced to give their support to the students in the matter.

The joint statement issued Thursday said, "Bihar has the most number of young people in the country and has the highest unemployment rate. Students are being cheated by the Central as well as Bihar governments.

"It keeps promising jobs for them but when they come out on the streets demanding jobs, the Nitish Kumar government rains baton on them." All parties which form the grand alliance have decided to support the Bihar bandh call given by the students union on January 28. They also demand that "all FIRs registered against students or coaching institutes by the state police must be withdrawn immediately".

AISA General Secretary and MLA Sandeep Saurav along with others in a press statement said that the committee formed by the ministry is a "conspiracy" to postpone the matter till the elections in Uttar Pradesh.

"There is no doubt on the questions being raised by the candidates. This massive movement of student youth, who are facing extreme unemployment, has arisen at a time when there is an election in UP. Under the pressure of this, this proposal of the Government and Railways has come and a conspiracy is being hatched to postpone the matter till the elections," they said.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV