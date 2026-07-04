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Bihar BJP MLA Raju Singh jailed for 4-years in Delhi celebratory firing death case

The Rouse Avenue Court also awarded Singh a two-month jail term under the Arms Act and directed him to pay Rs 25 lakh in compensation to the family of the deceased, Dr Archana Gupta. The court said that if the compensation is not paid, Singh will have to serve an additional three months in prison.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 04:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
Bihar BJP MLA Raju Singh jailed for 4-years in Delhi celebratory firing death case
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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