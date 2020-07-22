Bihar BJP MLC Sunil Kumar Singh dies in AIIMS Patna, was COVID-19 infected

Patna: Bihar BJP Legislative Councilor Sunil Kumar Singh died at AIIMS Hospital in Patna on Tuesday. He died of a sudden heart attack on Tuesday evening. Singh was found to be coronavirus positive a few days ago and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar mourned the death of the BJP leader. The CM called the family members and express his condolences. He said that Sunil Kumar Singh had a keen interest in the social sector and had received respect from every section of the society due to his work.

While, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that the BJP family and him personally was heartbroken because of his death. Modi prayed to God for the peace of the departed soul and to provide patience to all well-wishers, supporters and family members.