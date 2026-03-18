Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 to be announced on March 20 at biharboardonline.gov.in
BSEB Class 10th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board will announce the 10th matric exam results on March 20, 2026, in Patna on March 20, 2026. Students are advised to keep themselves updated with their roll number and other necessary details.
- Students can access their results online through the official websites.
- Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and roll code ready to check their results.
- In the result, candidates will be able to check their pass/fail status.
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BSEB Class 10th Result 2026: Bihar The Bihar School Examination Board will announce the Class 10 (Matric) Annual Examination 2026 results on March 20. The results will be officially released by Sunil Kumar at the board’s headquarters in Patna.
The examinations were conducted in two shifts: a morning session from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and an afternoon session from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Practical exams were held earlier, from January 20 to January 22, 2026.
Where to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2026
Students can access their results online through the official websites:
- Results.biharboardonline.com
- biharboardonline.gov.in |
How to check the Bihar Board Class 10 result
- Students need to go to the official website: results.biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- Then, click on “Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026.”
- Now, enter your details:
- Roll Code
- Roll Number
- Fill captcha (if shown)
- Click on Submit
- Your result will appear on the screen
- Download or take a screenshot for future use
How to check the Bihar board result through SMS
- Type: BIHAR10 ROLLNUMBER
- Send to 56263
Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and roll code ready to check their results as soon as they are published.
Important details mentioned in the result
- Student name & roll details
- Subject-wise marks
- Total marks
- Division
- Pass/Fail status
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