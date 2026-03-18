Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 to be announced on March 20 at biharboardonline.gov.in

BSEB Class 10th Result 2026: Bihar The Bihar School Examination Board will announce the Class 10 (Matric) Annual Examination 2026 results on March 20. The results will be officially released by Sunil Kumar at the board’s headquarters in Patna.

The examinations were conducted in two shifts: a morning session from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and an afternoon session from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Practical exams were held earlier, from January 20 to January 22, 2026.

Where to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2026

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Students can access their results online through the official websites:

Results.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.gov.in |

How to check the Bihar Board Class 10 result

Students need to go to the official website: results.biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Then, click on “Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026.”

Now, enter your details:

Roll Code

Roll Number

Fill captcha (if shown)

Click on Submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download or take a screenshot for future use

How to check the Bihar board result through SMS

Type: BIHAR10 ROLLNUMBER

Send to 56263

Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and roll code ready to check their results as soon as they are published.

Important details mentioned in the result