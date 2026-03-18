Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3028066https://zeenews.india.com/india/bihar-board-10th-result-2026-to-be-announced-on-march-20-at-biharboardonline-gov-in-3028066.html
NewsIndiaBihar Board 10th Result 2026 to be announced on March 20 at biharboardonline.gov.in
BIHAR BOARD CLASS 10 RESULT

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 to be announced on March 20 at biharboardonline.gov.in

BSEB Class 10th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board will announce the 10th matric exam results on March 20, 2026, in Patna on March 20, 2026. Students are advised to keep themselves updated with their roll number and other necessary details.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 03:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Students can access their results online through the official websites.
  • Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and roll code ready to check their results.
  • In the result, candidates will be able to check their pass/fail status.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 to be announced on March 20 at biharboardonline.gov.inBihar board class 10 result

BSEB Class 10th Result 2026: Bihar The Bihar School Examination Board will announce the Class 10 (Matric) Annual Examination 2026 results on March 20. The results will be officially released by Sunil Kumar at the board’s headquarters in Patna. 

The examinations were conducted in two shifts: a morning session from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and an afternoon session from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Practical exams were held earlier, from January 20 to January 22, 2026.  

Where to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Students can access their results online through the official websites: 

  • Results.biharboardonline.com 
  • biharboardonline.gov.in | 

How to check the Bihar Board Class 10 result 

  • Students need to go to the official website: results.biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 
  • Then, click on “Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026.” 
  • Now, enter your details: 
  • Roll Code 
  • Roll Number 
  • Fill captcha (if shown) 
  • Click on Submit 
  • Your result will appear on the screen 
  • Download or take a screenshot for future use 

How to check the Bihar board result through SMS  

  • Type: BIHAR10 ROLLNUMBER 
  • Send to 56263 

Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and roll code ready to check their results as soon as they are published.

Important details mentioned in the result

  • Student name & roll details
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Total marks
  • Division
  • Pass/Fail status

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Zakir Khan
Zakir Khan admitted to Lilavati Hospital: Experts warn of long-term burnout
Mossad spy
Inside the execution of Kourosh Kivani and the leak that shook Tehran
Auto news
Tata Sierra scores BIG in BNCAP crash tests: 5-star safety rating explained
Korean Pants
Chic Women’s Trousers For Modern Everyday Style On Amazon
Photos: How a Russian ‘floating time bomb’ is drifting in the Mediterranean
Bihar Board Class 12 result
Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2026: How to check BSEB Inter Result
Dearness Allowance
Halfway into March, DA announcement not in sight -- Year 2025, 2024 timeline
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav's wedding reception in Lucknow: Star-studded night
IMD Rain Alert
IMD weather alert: Rain, hail, and 70-Kmph winds forecast across India
Chaitra Navratri 2026 date
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Check date, ghatsthapana muhurat, and rituals