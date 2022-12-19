Bihar Board 2023: BSEB Class 12th Practical exams admit card RELEASED at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Direct link to download here

Bihar Board 2023: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has released the hall tickets for the class 12th Bihar Board 2023 practical exams. The BSEB inter practical test was issued today, December 19. The hall tickets are available on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The practical tests will be place from January 10 to 20, 2023, according to the timetable provided by the board. The admit card for the theory examinations, which will be held between February 1 and 11, 2023, has yet to be announced. To check and download hall tickets, candidates must enter their registration number and password or date of birth.

Bihar Board 2023 Inter admit card for practical exam: Steps to download here

Eligible candidates should go to official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, candidates should click on the link for BSEB Admit Card for Class 12th Practical exams

In the next step, they will have to enter their registration number, date of birth and other details asked for

Post submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on screen

Go through the details mentioned on it

Download the same and take its printout for future reference

Candiadtes should know that it will be mandatory to carry admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail todo so, they may not be allowed to take the exam. Bihar Board may declare the BSEB Class 12 Result 2023 in the months of March or April. After the declaration of the result, the students who have failed the exams will be allowed to appear for the compartment exams. The Compartment exams will be conducted in April and May 2023.