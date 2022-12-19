Bihar Board 2023: BSEB Inter Practical exams admit card to be RELEASED TODAY at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Steps to download here

Bihar Board 2023: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will be releasing the Bihar Board 2023 Admit card today, December 19, 2022. The admit card for the BSEB Inter Practical Exams would be accessible on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The BSEB has recently issued the Bihar Board Exam Inter Time Table. The practical tests will be held from January 10 to 20, 2023, according to this. The theory examinations for BSEB 12th students will then be held from February 1 to 11, 2023. Students can download the admit card once it is available through biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, the Bihar Board's official website. To download their BSEB Inter Admit Card 2023 for practical examinations, students must input their credentials such as roll number, name, and date of birth.

Bihar Board 2023: Steps to download here

Visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for BSEB Admit Card for Class 12th Practical exams

Enter your exam roll number, date of birth and other details asked for

Your BSEB Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future references

Bihar Board will hold the BSEB Inter Exams 2023 beginning January 10, 2023. The theory examinations will start on February 1, 2023. The admission card will be available on January 16, 2023.