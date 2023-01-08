Bihar Board 2023: Class 10 admit card RELEASED at Biharboardonline.Bihar.Gov.In; Check direct link, exam dates here

BSEB matric admit card 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the Bihar Board class 10th or Matric exam 2023, today, January 9, 2023. The head of the schools can download the BSEB Class 10 admit card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at secondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The board has directed the school authorities to download and distribute the BSEB matric admit card 2023 till January 15.

The board has directed the school authorities to download and distribute the Bihar board 10th admit card to students from January 8 to 15, 2023. The Bihar Board practical examinations will be held from January 19, 21, 2023 while the BSEB class 10 exams will be held from February 14 to February 22, 2023.

BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here

Below are the steps through which candidates can download the admit card.

Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Now, look for the link that reads, ‘Bihar Board 10th admit card 2023’.

Enter the school code, Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, and Date of Birth (dd/MM/yyyy). Now, Click on the ‘Search’ button.

Your BSEB matric admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The students are required to carry their Bihar board admit card 2023 for class 10 to their exam halls without fail. The BSEB class 10 exams will be held in 2 shifts, the morning shift will be from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and afternoon shift will be from 1:45 PM to 5 PM. The Bihar exam results for class 10 board exams will be declared in March or April 2023. BSEB released the class 12th admit card for practical examinations on January 4, 2023.