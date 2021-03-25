Bihar Board BSEB 12th Results 2021 Date and Time: Check results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

New Delhi: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) 12th result 2021 is likely to be announced on Thursday (March 25) by the Bihar Board.

The Bihar Board is expected to announce the results on its official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The students can also keep a tab on the official Twitter page of BSEB. More than 12 lakh students are awaiting their final results.

Although, no official announcement, regarding the release date of the Bihar Board result 2021 has been made yet.

How to check results:

1. Visit the Bihar Board’s website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2. Click on the link 'Results'

3. Click on ‘Bihar board Class XII results'

4. Select stream

5. Enter your credentials, roll number etc., to log in.

6. Click 'Submit'

7. Check the results and download for future references.

A total of 13.5 lakh students, including 6.5 lakhs girls and 5.4 lakh boys registered for the class 12th board exams this year.

Meanwhile, the result for Class 10th Board exams 2021 is expected to be out by the end of March.

Live TV