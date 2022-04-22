हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSEB

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2022 admit cards to release today at secondary.biharboardonline.com, details here

BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card to be released today at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 Compartment Exam 2022 admit cards to release today at secondary.biharboardonline.com, details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to release the Class 10 compartment exam 2022 admit card on Friday (April 22, 2022). 

Once released, the students will be able to check their Class 10 compartment exam 2022 admit card on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

It may be noted that the Bihar Board will conduct the 10th matric compartment exam from May 5 to 9. 

BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card: Steps to download 

Step 1. Visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the relevant link for download BSEB matric compartment exam admit card 2022

Step 3. Enter your credentials to login

Step 4. Your BSEB 10th admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download it and take a printout for future reference

According to the reports, BSEB Matric compartment exams will be taken by as many as 4,326 students. 

The students need to note that the exam will take place in two shifts, the first from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the next from 1:45 pm to 4:30 pm. The Class 10 Matric Compartment exam practical papers will be held between April 29 and April 30.

BSEB has also issued helpline numbers for the students appearing for the compartment exams-- 0612- 2232074, 2232257 and 2232239. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BSEBBihar BoardBihar Board Class 12Bihar Board Class 12 examsBihar Board Class 12 examinationBihar School Examination Board
Next
Story

12-year-old boy booked under POCSO Act for raping, impregnating 17-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu

Must Watch

PT1M17S

Jahangirpuri Hinsa: Salman Khurshid's big statement on Jahangirpuri