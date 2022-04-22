New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to release the Class 10 compartment exam 2022 admit card on Friday (April 22, 2022).

Once released, the students will be able to check their Class 10 compartment exam 2022 admit card on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

It may be noted that the Bihar Board will conduct the 10th matric compartment exam from May 5 to 9.

BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1. Visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the relevant link for download BSEB matric compartment exam admit card 2022

Step 3. Enter your credentials to login

Step 4. Your BSEB 10th admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download it and take a printout for future reference

According to the reports, BSEB Matric compartment exams will be taken by as many as 4,326 students.

The students need to note that the exam will take place in two shifts, the first from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the next from 1:45 pm to 4:30 pm. The Class 10 Matric Compartment exam practical papers will be held between April 29 and April 30.

BSEB has also issued helpline numbers for the students appearing for the compartment exams-- 0612- 2232074, 2232257 and 2232239.

