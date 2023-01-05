Bihar Board BSEB ITI 2023 registration to begin TODAY at secondary.biharboardonline.com- Here’s how to apply

Bihar Board ITI 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will issue the application form for the BSEB Industrial Training Institute (ITI) today, January 5, 2023. Candidates can register for Bihar Board ITI 2023 online at secondary.biharboardonline.com, the official website. They will have until January 25 to complete the Bihar Board ITI 2023 registration form. Candidates will not be allowed to submit the Bihar Board ITI application form 2023 after the deadline. Only applicants who have completed the first year of ITI and are currently studying or have completed the industrial training can apply for the Bihar Board ITI higher secondary level language (Hindi and English).

Bihar Board ITI 2023: Here’s how to apply

Go to the official website of Bihar Board - secondary.biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, click the link - higher secondary level language (Hindi and English) examination 2023 district name, institution name & code.

Now, register by entering all the asked details.

After registering, login with User ID and password.

Fill out the Bihar Board ITI online application form, upload the documents and pay the fee.

Lastly, submit the ITI Language form and take a printout for future reference.

The BSEB Class 12 test will be held from February 1 to 11, according to the stated dates. The BSEB class 10 matric test will be held from February 14 to February 22. Bihar Board 10, 12 date sheet may be viewed and downloaded from the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.