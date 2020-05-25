Bihar Board class 10th result 2020 to be announced at 12.30 pm on Tuesday –Here are the details

New Delhi: The Bihar board's class 10 students who are desperately waiting for their results may be finally able to see it on Tuesday (May 26) as the board will declare the results at 12.30 pm.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is sparing no effort to make it error-free results to avoid any controversy. The students who took the BSEB's Class 10th exams would be able to check their results on the board's official websites--biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboard.ac.in.

After a 3-month long wait, Bihar students will be able to check their results which were halted for the nationwide lockdown to curb the COVID-19 crisis.

Over 15.29 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board class 10 exams 2020.

Students should check the steps given below to see their Bihar Board 10th result:

1. Students should visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in

2. They should click on the 'Results' tab after visiting the home page

3. They can tap on Class X Matriculation results and select their stream and click on 'Result'

4. A new page will appear, wherein, students should fill up their details and enter the captcha text

5. They can now download their BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.

Meanwhile, students can also check their results through SMS. They should type - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.