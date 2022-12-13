Bihar Board Date Sheet 2023: BSEB Class 10 exam time table RELEASED at bseh.org.in- Direct link to download here

Bihar Board Date Sheet 2023: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB Date Sheet 2023 is released at official website. BSEB 10th exam date 2023 is announced today, December 13, 2022. According to the BSEB exam schedule, the Bihar board will begin holding Class 10th exams on February 14, 2023. Candidates can view and download the BSEB Bihar Board date sheet 2023 by visiting the official website or following the BSEB on Twitter. Please see the BSEB Class 10th Time Table 2023 for further information.

The Bihar Board 10th Board exams will commence on February 14 and will be held in two sessions. The first shift exam will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., followed by the second shift exam from 1:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The BSEB 10th Board examinations 2023 will be held on a variety of dates until February 22, 2023.

Bihar Board 2023: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of the Bihar board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, look for 'Student Section' on the right side and click on the link for "Examination Schedule' under the 'Matric Tab'.

Step 3: Once the candidate clicks on the 'Examination Schedule', a new window pops up with the PDF of Bihar board class 10th/Matric routine 2023.

Step 4: Candidates are required to download and save the PDF for future reference.

Bihar board exams for visually impaired students, music papers in place of science papers, and home science papers in place of math papers will all be held during the same shifts.