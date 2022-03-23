Bihar Board Exams 2022: Class 10 results to be announced soon, check release date, time here

The Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Matric Result 2022 soon. As per the latest updates, the results for the Bihar Board matric exams or class 10th results are expected to announce by March-end. Students can check their results on the official websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, once the results are declared.

BSEB Class 10 Result 2022: Here's how to check your result

Step 1: Visit the official websites at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Matric Result 2022 link

Step 3: Enter required credentials

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen, download

Step 5: Take a printout for further reference.

Notably, the class 10 Maths paper was cancelled by the BSEB as there were reports of cheating and paper leaks in the Motihari district. Now the re-exam for mathematics is scheduled for Thursday, 24 March 2022 in the exam centres in Motihari district. The time of the examination is from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

This is the reason why the board had to delay the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 declaration.

