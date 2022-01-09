Bihar Board Exams 2022: Class 10 admit cards released, here's how to download

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) issued matric/class 10 board exam admit cards for board exams 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the BSEB website: secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board Exams 2022: Important dates

Practical examination dates: January 20 to January 22, 2022

Theoretical examinations dates: February 17 to February 24, 2022

Bihar Board Exams 2022: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB: secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the home page, under the 'Important Link; icon, click on 'Print Admit Card for Annual Exam 2022'

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and submit

Step 4: Download the admit card displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout of the admit card for future reference

Notably, Candidates can contact the helpline numbers 0612-2232074, 2232257, and 2232239 for any query regarding the admit card.

