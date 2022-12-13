Bihar Board Exams 2023: BSEB Class 12 timetable RELEASED at bseh.org.in- Direct link to download here

Bihar Board Exams 2023: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has released the Bihar Board Exam 2023 Time table for Class 12. The BSEB Inter 2023 Exams will commence on February 1, 2023, according to the official timetable. The practical tests will be place from January 10 to January 20, 2023. Prior to that, the BSEB will distribute the admission cards for the Bihar Board Inter Practical Exams on December 19, 2022, and the admit cards for the theory exams on January 16, 2023. The theory exams will be held from February 1 to 11, 2023.

इन्टरमीडिएट परीक्षा से संबंधित महत्वपूर्ण गतिविधियों के लिए प्रकाशित किये जा रहे वार्षिक कैलेण्डर, 2023 की माहवार / तिथिवार गतिविधियाँ निम्नवत् हैं-

BSEH Exams 2023: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website, bseh.org.in

As soon as you go to the home page, you will get a latest update link regarding 12th time table 2023 here.

As soon as you click on this latest update section link, you will have a PDF format of Bihar Board Twelfth Datesheet 2023 in front of you on your mobile or PC.

You will see on the screen, you must now download your Bihar Intermediate Exam 2023 PDF and take a print out of it.

The Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023 is likely to be released in March or April by the BSEB. Following the announcement of the results, students who failed the tests will sit for compartment exams, which will be held in April and May 2023.