Bihar Board Exams 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card 2022 for classes 10 and 12. All those candidates who have registered their names for the examination can download Matric or Intermediate Annual Exam 2023 can download the dummy Admit Card from the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.com. According to media reports, more than 30 lakh students have registered to appear in the 10th, and 12th examinations, which will be held by February 2023. Candidates can download the BSEB Dummy Admit Card by entering their date of birth and other required details.

ALSO READ: UPPSC PCS Results DECLARED

The details mentioned on the Bihar Board 10th and 12th Dummy Registration Card 2023 will include the candidate's name, date of birth, father’s name, mother’s name, and other details. Candidates must check the contents of the dummy admit card and ask for rectification if required.

The schools will send the request to correct the particulars in the admit card to BSEB after which the board will send the revised and final admit card.

Bihar Board Exams 2023: Here's how you can download the BSEB Dummy Admit Card

Step 1: In order to download the BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage of the Bihar Board, an option of Bihar Board 10th and 12th Dummy Admit Card 2022 will be available.

Step 3: Select that option.

Step 4: Immediately, a new page would open on the screen.

Step 5: Then, candidates need to enter their date of birth and name.

Step 6: Then, click on the "Submit" option to download the admit card.

Step 7: Download it and save it for later use.

However, the board has not yet released the examination schedule for classes 10th and 12th, but it is expected that the exam schedule will be released sometime soon. According to media reports, it is expected that examinations will take place by the second and third week of February 2023, and results for the same will be available on the respective website in online mode by April 2023.