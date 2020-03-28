Bihar Board Result 2020: BSEB likely to declare Class 10 results today, check biharboardonline.com

PATNA: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 results 2020 on Saturday (March 28, 2020), according to sources. The candidates can check their Class 10th results on the board’s official website: biharboardonline.in after it has been officially declared.

Students will have to enter their admit card details for checking their results.

It was earlier reported that BSEB Class 10 results could be delayed as the board announced the postponement of the evaluation process over current coronavirus pandemic.

“The evaluation process for matriculation examination has been postponed till March 31. It will be resumed after further notice,” BSEB chairman Anand Kishor had said.

The Class 10 Board examination for matric students began on February 17, 2020 and ended on February 24, 2020.

The Bihar Board 10th examination was conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm. On March 23, Bihar Board declared its Class 12 results for inter students.

Steps to check BSEB Class 10th Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab available on the home page

Step 3: On the next page, select Class X results

Step 4: Select your stream and click on its results section

Step 5: On the new page, log-in using your credentials