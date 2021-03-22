Bihar Board Result 2021: BSEB likely to be announced class XII results soon, here’s how to check

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release results for class XII soon. As per the latest update, the state board will be releasing the class XII Result 2021 for all the three streams soon.

Reportedly the BSEB Class XII Results will be declared by the end of March. However, the state board is yet to formally notify the candidates.

As per the reports, the bihar board will be following the last year’s trend of being the first education board in the country to complete the checking of answer sheets.

The results for the BSEB Class XII examinations will be declared on the official website of the state board: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Here’s step-by-step guide to check the results:

Step 1: Visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Results’

Step 3: Click on ‘Bihar board Class XII results'

Step 4: Select stream

Step 5: A new page will open

Step 6: Log in with your credentials

Step 7: Your result will now be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download the results and take a printout for future references

The reports also reveal that the state board has already completed the checking of its examination answer sheet on March 19, 2021. In an effort to declare the results as soon as possible, the BSEB facilitated smooth checking of the answer booklets even during the pandemic.

The BSEB Intermediate examination which was conducted this year from February 1 to 13 was taken by over 13.5 lakh students in the state, out of these, 7.03 lakh were boys and 6.46 lakh were girls.

The board has also taken another big step to make it easier for the candidates appearing in the examinations to score better in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The state board has modified the passing criteria in order to provide some relief to the students. Now the marks of the additional subject chosen by the candidates will also be considered, in case he/she fails in the compulsory subject.

