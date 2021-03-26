हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSEB

Bihar Board Result 2021: Check result on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School of Examination (BSEB) will declare the class 12th intermediate result by 3 PM, on its official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

The Bihar School of Examination (BSEB) will declare the class the much-awaited class 12th intermediate result on Friday (March 26), on its official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The announcement by the board was made on its official website last night. 

Bihar Board 2021, class 12th result would be declared by 3 pm. The class 12th results will be announced by Minister for Education and parliamentary affairs, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary in a press meeting.

Once the results are out, students can check the official website and see their results by logging in with their Roll Number and Roll Code as mentioned in the admit card. 

BSEB Class 12 exams were conducted from February 17 to 24, 2021. Around 13 lakh students are awaiting for their class 12th results. 

Earlier, BSEB had released the class 12th inter answer key on March 13, while students were allowed to raise objections until March 16, 2021. 

 

How to Check Results Online: 

 

Step 1: Visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link class 12th result 2021 and choose your stream. 

Step 3:Enter your credentials.

Step 4: Click on Submit. 

Step 5: Save and download the result for future reference. 

Live TV

