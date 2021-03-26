Bihar Board Result 2021: How to check BSEB Class 12 result online

BSEB Bihar board result 2021: The Bihar School of Examination (BSEB) will declare the class 12th intermediate result on Friday (March 26), on its official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The link will get activated once the results are out.

Bihar Board 2021 class 12th results will be declared by 3 pm at the Bihar Vidyalaya Examination Committee auditorium in Patna. State Education Minister will declare the results in the presence of BSEB chairman Anand Kishor.

Once the results are out, students can check the official website and see their results by logging in their Roll Number and Roll Code as mentioned in the admit card.

BSEB had released class 12th inter answer key on March 13, while students were allowed to raise objections till March 16, 2021.

Earlier last year, the Bihar board had declared the intermediate results in just 25 days. As per the last year’s data, a total of 80.44% of students in all streams had passed the exam.

BSEB 2021 class 12th result: How to Check



Step 1: Visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link class 12th result 2021.

Step 3: Select your stream.

Step 4: Log in with your credentials

Step 5: Save and download the result for future reference.

Students can also check the result via SMS

Step 1:Type message: BIHAR12 ROLL-NUMBER

Step 2: Send this message to 56263

Step 3: Save the result for future reference

A total of 13.5 lakh students, including 6.5 lakhs girls and 5.4 lakh boys registered for the class 12th board exams this year.

Live TV